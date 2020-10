Azerbaijani forces desperately trying to invade the city of Hadrut

Large-scale military operations continue in the Hadrut area, Artsakh President’s Spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan informs.

“The enemy, concentrating large forces in that direction, tries to invade the city. The Defense Army is fighting hard for every inch of land,” he said.

The Defense Army said earlier that operation was under way to destroy the remaining elements of the commando raiders in Hadrut.