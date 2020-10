Artsakh publishes names of 51 servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the names of servicemen killed repelling the Azerbaijani aggression:

Brsoyan Gagik Sedrak, born in 2002

Ovseyan Rafael Arman, born in 2001

Grigoryan Hovhannes Karlen, born in 1995

Reserve Hovsepyan Kamo Shahen, born in 1976

Volunteer Petrosyan Habet Vrezh, born in 1965

Volunteer Buduryan Vahagn Nahapet, born in 1996

Volunteer Sargsyan Alexander Hamlet, born in 1988

Volunteer Matevosyan Lernik Martik, born in 1967

Poghosyan Sargis Garegin, born in 1982

Melkonyan Serob Melik, born in 1969

Ghazaryan Arman Vardan, born in 1981

Harutyunyan Mher Volodya, born in 1973

Ginosyan Vachagan Anushavan, born in 1985

Virabyan Seryozha Smbat, born in 1995

Grigoryan Vazgen Hmayak, born in 1976

Otaryan Tatul Meruzhan, born in 1986

Salayan Bagrat Ruben, born in 1982

Arshakyan, Zohrab Samvel, born in 1990

Khachatryan Artyom Karapet, born in 1994

Gasparyan Samvel Sahak, born in 1994

Badoyan Nver Artash, born in 1972

Petrosyan Artyom Aram, born in 1996

Jalavyan David Khoren, born in 1999

Khechumyan Artak Norik, born in 1982

Mikoyan Tigran Arsen, born in 1997

Avetisyan Elfik Mkrtich, born in 2000

Sargsyan Narek Anastas, born in 1991

Dilanyan Gagik Edward, born in 2000

Tadevosyan Vahan Surik, born in 1987

Sosyan Suren Seyrani, born in 2001

Harutyunyan Harutyun Gevorg, born in 1998

Atayan Vladislav Georgi, born in 1980

Avetisyan Vlad Arayik, born in 1995

Babayan Hovik Viliat, born in 1980

Davtyan Slava Rashid, born in 1976

Harutyunyan Tatul Vigen, born in 1987

Adamyan Eduard Eduard, born in 1995

Reserve Babayan Hayk Vilyat, born in 1975

Reserve Osipov Aren Hmayak, born in 1984

Reservist Alexanyan Karen Vagifi, born in 1980

Reservist Israelyan Karen Suren, born in 1980

Avagyan Khachatur Avanes, born in 1980

Sargsyan Vilen Hamlet, born in 1990

Abrahamyan Hayk Boris, born in 1988

Harutyunyan Garik Yurik, born in 1977

Mehrabyan David Samvel, born in 2001

Gorgyan Tigran Hrachik, born in 2000

Aghekyan Armen Geghayr, born in 2000

Chghrikyan Grigor Andranik, born in 2001

Sadoyan Abraham Gevorg, born in 2002

Grigoryan David Sevak, born in 1994