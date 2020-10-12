Home | All news | Politics | Artsakh forces hit Azerbaijani Su-25 fighter PoliticsTop Artsakh forces hit Azerbaijani Su-25 fighter Siranush Ghazanchyan October 12, 2020, 15:42 Less than a minute The Azerbaijani air force uses Su-25 fighter jets along the border protected by F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force. The air defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army hit one enemy Su-25 fighter in the north-eastern direction. Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print