PoliticsTop

Artsakh forces hit Azerbaijani Su-25 fighter

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 12, 2020, 15:42
Less than a minute

The Azerbaijani air force uses Su-25 fighter jets along the border protected by F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force.

The air defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army hit one enemy Su-25 fighter in the north-eastern direction.

