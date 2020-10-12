PoliticsTopVideo

Another recording comes to prove presence of Syrian mercenaries in Azerbaijani army

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 12, 2020, 14:54
The Armenian Unified Infocenter presents yet another declassified recording making the rounds online, which comes to proves that Syrian mercenaries are currently engaged in the fight against Artsakh with the Azerbaijani army.

սիրիացի վարձկանները այս օրերին կռվում են Ադրբեջանի բանակի կազմում Արցախի դեմ

Համացանցում հայտնվել է ևս մեկ գաղտնազերծված ձայնագրություն, որն ապացուցում է, որ սիրիացի վարձկանները այս օրերին կռվում են Ադրբեջանի բանակի կազմում Արցախի դեմ:

Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Montag, 12. Oktober 2020
