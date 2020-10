45 more Armenian soldiers confirmed killed in action

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has published the names of 45 servicemen killed repelling the Azerbaijani aggression.

Gorgyan Shaliko Volodya, born in 1995

Azizyan Artashes Yeghish, born in 1980

Abroyan Arsen Rubik, born in 2000

Ayvazyan Rafik Hamlet, born in 2001

Torosyan Arzuman Yegor, born in 2001

Solkaryan Arsen Artak, born in 2000

Kirakosyan Arayik Edik, born in 1991

Babajanyan Gevorg Artur, born in 1996

Galstyan Martin Vazgen, born in 1991

Sargsyan Narek Jivan, born in 1993

Safyan Gegham Serzhik, born in 1984

Mailyan Rubik Hovhannes, born in 1969

Safyan Arayik Hovhannes, born in 1989

Poghosyan Vrezhik Seyran, born in 1992

Hovhannisyan David Ara, born in 1995

Amaryan Samson Rachik, born in 1988

Arabachyan Gevorg Aghasi, born 2001

Poghosyan Aram Arthur, born in 1997

Martirosyan Narek Shiraz, born in 1993

Reserve Khachatryan Marat Vladik, born in 1979

Gabrielyan Gor Armenak, born in 2002

Chichyan Eduard Arman, born in 2001

Navoyan Shant Gurgen, born in 2001

Galstyan Shahen Harutyun, born in 2001

Grigoryan Ishkhan Arthur, born in 2002

Hovhannisyan Narek Hayk, born in 2001

Karyan Gevorg Grigor, born in 2001

Khachatryan Narek Arthur, born in 2001

Grigoryan Razmik Telman, born in 1998

Reserve Gharibyan Karen Rudik, born in 1982

Manucharyan Harutyun Vanik, born in 1988

Badalyan David Vahan, born in 1987

Danielyan Aram Vardan, born in 2001

Tandilyan Razmik Karen, born in 2001

Arakelyan Arthur Aramayis, born in 2000

Grigoryan Elfik Gagik, born in 2001

Hakobyan Hakob Khachatur, born in 2001

Manukyan Pavel Harutyun, born in 2001

Barseghyan Zarzand Hovhannes, born in 1982

Hovhannisyan Vahram Vachagan, born in 1983

Manukyan Gevorg Manvel, born 1995

Amirjanyan Armen Zaven, born in 1991

Aslanyan Ishkhan Rafik, born in 1988

Safaryan Misak Hakob, born in 1978

Hakobyan Hayk Ararat, born in 1990