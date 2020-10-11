PoliticsTopVideo

Pro-Turkish mercenaries fighting against Artsakh identify themselves as Grey Wolves (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 11, 2020, 19:09
Less than a minute

The Armenian Unified Infocenter has shared footage of pro-Turkish mercenaries identifying themselves as Grey Wolves and Syrian mercenaries fighting against Artsakh recruited by Azerbaijan.

Footage of pro-Turkish mercenaries identifying themselves as Grey Wolves and Syrian mercenaries fighting against Artsakh recruited by Azerbaijan.

Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Sonntag, 11. Oktober 2020
Show More
Back to top button
Close