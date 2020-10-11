Azerbaijani forces keep shelling civilian settlements in Artsakh despite humanitarian ceasefire

While the Defense Army is following the humanitarian ceasefire agreements reached in Moscow and does not fire, the Azerbaijani side continues to shell Stepanakert, Hadrut, Martuni and other residencies of the Artsakh Republic, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

At the same time, it said, the Azerbaijani side is spreading false information that the Defense Army units have targeted the city of Ganja.

“The above statements are absolute lies, they have nothing to do with the reality,” the Defense Ministry stated.

As a result of a rocket attack in Stepanakert, one house was completely destroyed, one utility building in the neighborhood burned down, and the nearby infrastructure was damaged last night.