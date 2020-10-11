At least five civilians killed in Artsakh after humanitarian ceasefire came into force

At least five civilians have been killed by Azerbaijani forces after the humanitarian ceasefire came into force on October 12, at 12:00, according to the fact-finding mission of the Office of Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender.

In particular, in the afternoon of October 10, members of a subversive group that infiltrated into the city of Hadrut killed at least four civilians – Misha Movsisyan (with disabilities), his mother Anahit Movsisyan, Nver Grigoryan and Artyom Mirzoyan.

According to preliminary data, there are other victims among the civilians in Hadrut. The circumstances are still being clarified.

The Azerbaijani armed forces struck the residential areas of Stepanakert, Martuni, Shushi and other settlements last night and today.

As a result, 75-year-old Pargev Saghyan was killed under the rubble of his house in Martuni town, and a 65-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Shosh.

As a result of the Azerbaijani missile strikes, houses and infrastructure in different settlements were significantly damaged.

During a visit to the site of one of the damaged houses in Stepanakert, the Ombudsman found the remains of a Smerch cluster missile banned by international humanitarian law, which is regularly and widely used by Azerbaijan.