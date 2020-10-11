Artsakh will ask Armenia and others to recognize its independence should Azerbaijan fail to comply with peaceful means

If in the coming days Azerbaijan fails to embark on a path of finding solutions through peaceful means, I will ask the Republic of Armenia and other countries to recognize the independence of Artsakh, President Arayik Harutyunyan told a press conference today.

“The people of Artsakh want peace more than anyone else in the world. However, we cannot accept conditions imposed on us by a country, that aims to annihilate the history of Artsakh and its people,” the President said.

“I will declare a patriotic war and I will call on all Armenians to participate financially, and, if they wish, physically. We will not refuse a long-term war if that’s what they want,” President Harutyunyan stated.