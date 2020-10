Artsakh vows appropriate response if Azerbaijan keeps shelling civilians

On October 10 and 11, Azerbaijan continued to fire rockets at peaceful settlements in Artsakh, targeting civilian infrastructure and non-combatants, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

The Artsakh Defense Army remains committed to the humanitarian ceasefire agreement.

“If Azerbaijan continues to violate the humanitarian ceasefire and launch offensive operations, the Defense Army’s response will be appropriately harsh.