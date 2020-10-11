Armenians across the world show strength of unity – PM

These days, Armenians across the world show strength of unity, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“This movement must also be made attractive to the representatives of other nations who are against violence, corruption, terrorism, and pursue victory of justice, freedom, and love,” he said.

“Artsakh must become a symbol of world justice. The world must recognize the right to self-determination of Artsakh. If governments and parliaments do not do that, peoples, individuals, organizations can do it,” the Prime Minister added.

He believes this movement should become a global movement uniting such individuals, peoples and organizations.

The Prime Minister also shared photos of Armenians rallying across the world to raise awareness about the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.