Armenian Foreign Minister to meet with Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Moscow

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet with Sergey Lavrov in Moscow tomorrow.

A meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs is also planned.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan confirmed to TASS earlier today that Zohrab natsakanyan would arrive in Moscow for an official visit on October 12.

“The visit was announced last week, before the trilateral meeting. This is the official visit of the Foreign Minister to Moscow, he is arriving tonight,” the ambassador said.