25 more Armenian troops confirmed killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has published the names of 25 more servicemen repelling the Azerbaijani aggression:

Nikoghosyan Taron Tadevos, born in 1992

Shahnazaryan Asatur Suren, born in 1996

Mkrtchyan Hayk Aram, born in 1997

Mahtesyan Hrach Varuzhan, born in 2001

Sahakyan Pavel Miran, born in 2000

Irkoyan Manvel Darvin, born in 2000

Khachatryan Arthur Misak, born in 2001

Ghuzanyan Gevorg Yura, born in 2001

Tigranyan Arthur Serob, born in 2000

Ghazaryan Paylak Davit, born in 2001

Kirakosyan Aren Karen, born in 2000

Ohanyan Arman Harutyun, born in 2001

Arakelyan Artsrun Meruzhan, born in 2001

Hayrapetyan Edgar Vahe, born in 2000

Azaryan Slavik Ararat, born in 2000

Hakobyan Zaven Stepan, born in 2001

Hovakimyan Arman Aram, born in 2000

Khalatyan Artashes Hakob, born in 2001

Sargsyan Narek Vagharshak, born in 2001

Reservist Avagov Suren Slavik, born in 1974

Karapetyan Abraham Hovsep, born in 2001

Karapetyan Armen Davit, born in 2001

Tumanyan Grisha Norayr, born in 1999

Poghosyan Sargis Samvel, born in 1990

Farmanyan Alexander Nairi, born in 1996