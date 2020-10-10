Situation relatively stable, but tense; fighting continues in the south – Artsakh MoD

The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone has been relatively stable since the announcement of a humanitarian ceasefire mediated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reports.

Exchange of fire, as well as missile and artillery battles continue in some areas. Clashes and rocket-propelled grenades continued in some areas.

At present, hostilities continue on the front line with varying intensity. More fiercest fighting is taking place in the southern direction. The enemy is widely using strike drones. Defense Army units successfully resist the enemy’s offensive actions and inflict painful blows.