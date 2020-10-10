Rep. Sherman calls for enforcement of Global Magnitsky Act sanctions against Azerbaijan

Congressman Brad Sherman’s (D-CA) has called for enforcement of Global Magnitsky sanctions against Azerbaijan.

“It’s time for the U.S. to apply Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azeri officials responsible for targeting civilians in Artsakh. It’s also time to end security cooperation with Azerbaijan without delay, including any arms sales, security assistance and training,” tweeted Rep. Sherman, sharing an article documenting Azerbaijan’s October 8th bombing of the Holy Savior Church, commonly known as St. Ghazanchetsots, in Shushi.

The Global Magnitsky Act – a powerful statutory tool enacted by Congress – gives the White House broad power to sanction foreign officials who are responsible for serious human rights abuses.