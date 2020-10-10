Humanitarian ceasefire must be implemented and strictly observed – French MFA

France has welcomed the announcement of a humanitarian ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“It must now be implemented and strictly observed in order to create the conditions for a permanent cessation of hostilities between the two countries,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Substantive discussions, to which the parties have engaged under the aegis of the co-chairs of the Minsk group, must resume without preconditions. France remains mobilized to contribute to it within this framework,” the statement reads.

As a result of consultations between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, it was decided to cease hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone from 12:00 on October 10.

The fire will be ceased for humanitarian purposes, i.e. exchange of prisoners and bodies with the mediation and in line with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Lavrov said.

Concrete parameters of cessation of hostilities will be agreed additionally.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, will proceed to substantive negotiations on the basis of the fundamental principles of the settlement, with a view of reaching soonest settlement of the conflict in a peaceful way.

The sides agree to accept the unchangeability of the negotiation format.