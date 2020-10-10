SocietyTop

Glendale City Hall lit up in red, blue and orange in solidarity with Armenians

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 10, 2020, 17:00
The Glendale City Hall was lit up in red, blue, and orange in solidarity with the people of Armenia and Artsakh, the official Twitter account of the City of Glendale informs.

