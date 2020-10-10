Georgia welcomes Karabakh truce, hopes for peaceful settlement

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have welcomed the agreement on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh.

“I welcome the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh and urge the resumption of peace talks. Lasting peace and stability is the only acceptable future for our region,” President Salome Zurabishvili tweeted.

The Foreign Ministry said Georgia welcomes the ceasefire agreement, launched between Azerbaijan and Armenia and expresses hope that the progress regarding the conflict resolution issues and peace establishment would be achieved through negotiations, therefore encouraging enhancement of security and prosperity across the entire region.

As a result of consultations between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, it was decided to cease hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone from 12:00 on October 10.

The fire will be ceased for humanitarian purposes, i.e. exchange of prisoners and bodies with the mediation and in line with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Lavrov said.

Concrete parameters of cessation of hostilities will be agreed additionally.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, will proceed to substantive negotiations on the basis of the fundamental principles of the settlement, with a view of reaching soonest settlement of the conflict in a peaceful way.

The sides agree to accept the unchangeability of the negotiation format.