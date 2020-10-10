Candlelight vigil in Jerusalem in memory of fallen soldiers and civilian victims of Artsakh War

Today, on the 10th of October 2020, a candlelight vigil was held in the Great Yard of the Armenian Convent in memory of all the soldiers and civilian victims of the Artsakh War, Chancellor at Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Fr Koryoun Hovnan Baghdasaryan informs.

After students of Jerusalem’s Armenian Seminary sang “Der Voghormia”, everyone present lit a candle with the name of a martyred soldier written on it.

The candles together formed the map of Armenia and Artsakh, with the purpose of keeping our brave martyrs’ souls alive.