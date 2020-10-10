Azerbaijan’s strikes against sacred Holy Savior Cathedral in Artsakh reprehensible – Rep. Eshoo

Today, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA) released the following statement today in response to the shelling of the Holy Savior Cathedral, a historic Armenian Apostolic cathedral in the Republic of Artsakh:

“Azerbaijan’s strikes against the historic and sacred Holy Savior Cathedral in Artsakh are reprehensible and a clear example of the brutality of Azerbaijan’s military campaign against the people of Artsakh,” said Rep. Eshoo.

“Deliberately targeting a religious site is a gross violation of international law and must be forcefully condemned by all, including the Trump Administration. The Holy Savior Cathedral was first destroyed by the Ottoman Empire during the Armenian Genocide and 100 years later it has again become a target for violence by Turkey and its allies. My prayers are with the people of Shushi and for a quick and lasting resolution to this horrific conflict,” she added.