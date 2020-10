Azerbaijani armed forces holding the city of Hadrut under fire

Defense Army units are blocking attempted assaults launched by Azerbaijan in the southern front, Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Simultaneously, the Azerbaijani armed forces continue firing at the city of Hadrut.

The claim by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense regarding the Armenian side firing at the regions of Terter and Agdam is “unequivocally false,” the Spokesperson said.