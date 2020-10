Azerbaijan undertakes infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut

Prior to the establishment of the humanitarian ceasefire, the Azerbaijani side undertook a subversive infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut.

Operations aimed at blocking and destroying the group have been continuing for three hours now, the Defense Ministry said.

It is relatively calm in other parts of the front.

The actions of the Azerbaijani side are apparently aimed at proving the statement made by the President of Azerbaijan yesterday on capturing of Hadrut.