Azerbaijan launches drone strikes at settlements in Armenia

The Azerbaijanis launched a drone strike in the direction of the rural community of Yeritsvank, as well as in Artsvanik settlement near Kapan in Syunik region in Armenia. No casualties have been reported.

The Azerbaijani military is undertaking a large number of drone strikes, the Armenian Unified Infocenter says.

The opponent is desperately trying to secure any advantage on the battlefield before the humanitarian ceasefire comes into force.