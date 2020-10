Artsakh publishes the names of servicemen killed in action

The Artsakh Defense ministry has published the servicemen killed repelling the Azerbaijani aggression:

Petrosyan Stepan Zohrak, born in 1994

Reserve Poghosyan Arshavir Ashot, born in 1966

Tjanyan David Samvel, born in 1989

Goginyan Tigran Edward, born in 1990

Meliksetyan Vahe Samvel, born in 1988

Shushanyan Narek Arayik, born in 2000

Yeghiazaryan Eric Eduard, born in 2001

Sargsyan Poghos Artyom, born in 2001

Avetisyan Gegham Albert, born in 2000

Soghoyan Hakob Artemi, born in 2000

Mkrtchyan Artyom Tigran, born in 2001

Chatikyan Kerob Andranik, born in 2000

Avetyan Vardan Armen, born in 1998

Virabyan Davit Garik, born in 2001

Mikaelyan Khachatur Arnak, born in 2001

Asryan Yura Arshak, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Albert Artak, born in 2001

Lalayan Harutyun Khachatur, born in 2001

Martirosyan Armen Andranik, born in 2000

Muradyan Edgar Mame, born in 2000

Hakobjanyan Artak Ararat, born in 2000

Gorgyan Samvel Hambardzum, born in 2000

Vardanyan Sargis Samvel, born in 2000

Atoyan Arthur Suren, born in 2001

Gorgyan Hakob Asatur, born in 1983

Zkoyan Arman Mkhitar, born in 1992

Poghosyan Arman Arkady, born in 2001

Petrosyan Edgar Samvel, born in 2002