Armenians in Montreal demand fair media coverage of Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression

Montreal Armenians gathered in front of Global Montrea and Montreal Gazette to demand recognition of Artsakh and truthful media coverage of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of Canada reports.
Related Articles
Armenian youth rally in Paris, demand recognition of Artsakh
October 10, 2020, 03:26
AGBU raises $5 million for Haystan All Armenian Fund and matches it with $5 million weeks before deadline
October 10, 2020, 03:01
Canada says Turkey and others should ‘stay out of the conflict’ in Nagorno-Karabakh
October 10, 2020, 01:19
UNESCO urged to condemn Azerbaijan’s continuous targeting of cultural heritage site
October 10, 2020, 01:08
Azerbaijan’s strikes against sacred Holy Savior Cathedral in Artsakh reprehensible – Rep. Eshoo
October 10, 2020, 00:29
Roma donates care packages to Armenian fans amid conflict
October 9, 2020, 23:20
Check AlsoClose
-
Cyprus Parliament passes resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression against ArtsakhOctober 9, 2020, 22:57