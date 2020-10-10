Armenians in Montreal demand fair media coverage of Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression

Montreal Armenians gathered in front of Global Montrea and Montreal Gazette to demand recognition of Artsakh and truthful media coverage of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of Canada reports.

