Armenians in Montreal demand fair media coverage of Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 10, 2020, 03:37
Montreal Armenians gathered in front of Global Montrea and Montreal Gazette to demand recognition of Artsakh and truthful media coverage of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of Canada reports.

