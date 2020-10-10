Armenian youth rally in Paris, demand recognition of Artsakh

Several hundred young Armenians from Paris and surrounding areas blocked traffic in the famous Place de l’Etoile at around 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, freelance journalist Jean Eckian reports.

They waved the flags of Armenian and Artsakh, shouting “Turkey assassin!,” “Aliyev assassin” and asking for the recognition of Artsakh.

The security forces intervened shortly before 9 p.m. to unblock traffic.

on Thursday, October 8, about 2,000 demonstrators blasted Turkey in front of its Embassy in Paris.

New demonstration is expected Tuesday, October 13 in front of the National Assembly of France.