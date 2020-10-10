A group of French doctors expected in Artsakh

A team of doctors from France will arrive in Artsakh to help the servicemen and civilians wounded as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

The team has worked in different military zones and has a huge experience of humanitarian mission.

The doctors will bring with them necessary medicines and equipment.

The doctors’ visit was initiated by “Anna Carolina” and “Shahbazyan” holdings.

The delegationwill comprise Leon Khachatryan (cardiovascular surgeon), Anne Marie Berge (surgeon), Patrick Knipper (reconstructive surgeon), Pierre Girard (surgeon-traumatologist), Mikael Chaparyan (surgeon-traumatologist).