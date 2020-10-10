PoliticsTop

A bipartisan group of US Mayors condemns Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 10, 2020, 21:02
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Mayors of six other cities have signed a letter addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemning the Turkish-Azerbaijani full-scale military aggression against Artsakh and Armenia, the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region (ANCA-WR) informs.

