A bipartisan group of US Mayors condemns Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Mayors of six other cities have signed a letter addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemning the Turkish-Azerbaijani full-scale military aggression against Artsakh and Armenia, the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region (ANCA-WR) informs.
