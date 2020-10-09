Special air cargo jet from Los Angeles to carry tons of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies to Yerevan

In addition to the worldwide fundraising efforts, which to date has raised over $85 million, the Fund also coordinates humanitarian support through its global network of local partners.

The Fund’s US partner Armenia Fund, continues its support of the Homeland with two large consignments of humanitarian aid bound for Armenia within days.

Thanks to a group of generous donors, Armenia Fund is chartering a special air cargo jet destined for Yerevan from Los Angeles carrying tons of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, surgical supplies and humanitarian relief aid.

Through the special efforts of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund and a group of generous donors, a second chartered air cargo aircraft is expected to arrive in Yerevan within days carrying pharmaceuticals, medical relief and humanitarian aid.

A team of medical professionals including trauma surgeons are also expected in Armenia imminently to support their local counterparts and provide much needed relief.

These shipments and coordination of urgently needed medical personally are in addition to the over $21million already raised through the efforts of Armenia Fund. Inc.