PoliticsTopVideo

Convoy of Azerbaijani military vehicles destroyed (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 9, 2020, 15:38
Less than a minute

Zinuzh Media has shared footage showing the destruction of a convoy of Azerbaijani military vehicles.

Ավտոշարասյան ոչնչացում

Ավտոշարասյան ոչնչացումУничтожение колонны

Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Freitag, 9. Oktober 2020
Show More
Back to top button
Close