Australian MP calls out Azerbaijan and Turkey, highlights cluster bombs

Federal Member for Bennelong John Alexander MP has risen in Australia’s House of Representatives chamber to call out Azerbaijan’s attacks on Armenians in the Republics of Artsakh and Armenia and urge Turkey to “stop egging on” Baku’s escalation of violence, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

In September 2019, Alexander became the first Federal Australian parliamentarian to visit the Republic of Artsakh, earning him a place alongside many local and international political leaders on the persona non grata blacklist of Azerbaijan’s dictator, Ilham Aliyev, which he recently referred to as “an honor.”

The former world number eight-ranked tennis player reflected on Azerbaijan’s Turkey-backed attacks on the Armenian Republics of Artsakh and Armenia, which began on 27th September and continue to today.

He expressed regret that the people of Artsakh were now being subjected to cluster bomb attacks by Baku.

Alexander also condemned Turkey’s involvement in Azerbaijan’s attacks, which has included open encouragement, the deployment of Ankara-backed Islamist jihadist mercenaries from Syria and air support.

Alexander concluded his Members Statement by calling for respect for the Republic of Artsakh’s right to self-determination.