Armenia’s Human Right Defender Arman Tatoyan has issued a call to the international community.

“It is time to act through real steps rather formal calls or nice speeches at conferences. An immediate end has to be put to this ongoing humanitarian disaster, mass destructions and casualties,” the Ombudsman says.

“Every minute and every second counts. I join the campaign initiated by my colleague in Artsakh, Mr. Artak Beglaryan, the Human Rights Defender,” he said.