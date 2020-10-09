Armenian side denies having attacked Mingechaur and Aghjabad

The Armenian side has denied having attacked Mingechaur and Aghjabad.

“The Azerbaijani statements about the alleged intensive attack of the Armenian forces in the direction of Mingechaur and Aghjabad are another lie,” Spokesperson for Armenia’s Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said.

There are enough targets for the Defense Army to hit in the area of the hostilities.

“We warn that in case of a provocation by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the settlements and civilian infrastructure, the response of the Artsakh Defense Army will be inadequately tough,” Stepanyan said.