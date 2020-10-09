Armenian, Russian PMs discuss bilateral economic cooperation, situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Russian Premier Mikhail Mishustin on the margins of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s meeting in Yerevan.

Nikol Pashinyan noticed that this was Mr. Mishustin’s first visit to Yerevan in his capacity of the head of the Russian Government. Armenia’s Prime Minister expressed hope that the Russian Premier would have the opportunity to visit our country in different conditions in the near future.

To begin with, the two prime ministers focused on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, highlighting the need for immediate cessation of hostilities.

Nikol Pashinyan and Mikhail Mishustin next discussed current issues of Armenian-Russian trade and economic cooperation in the spheres of energy, transport and industry. The prime ministers stressed the importance of joint long-term programs and strengthened cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.

In conclusion, the interlocutors referred to their respective action in the fight against COVID-19.