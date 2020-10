Vandalism against the laws of mankind and God: Artsakh’s President on shelling of Shushi church

Artakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan has called the targeting of a church in Shushi a “manifestation of vandalism against the laws of mankind and God.”

“St. Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi became a target of terrorists. This manifestation of vandalism is against the laws of mankind and God,” the President said in a Facebook post, pledging to restore the church.