The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin condemns continued destruction by Azerbaijan

In these alarming days of hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the Azerbaijani armed forces are shelling non-military settlements, the capital Stepanakert, Shushi and other cities, taking innocent lives and causing great damage to the civilian population, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said in a statement.

“Ignoring all international accountabilities, Azerbaijan has also targeted sanctuaries, the historical and cultural heritage the Land of Artsakh ; revealing its condemnable, traditional policy aimed at the eviction of Armenians from Artsakh, and the destruction of the Armenian cultural presence,” the Mother See said.

Today, on October 8, during the systematic shelling of peaceful settlements, the St. Ghazanchetsots Church (Holy Saviour Cathedral) in Shushi was targeted and bombed.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin condemns and considers this incident as an outgrowth of extreme religious intolerance; and calls upon Church leaders, the international community and organizations, and ecumenical and inter-religious organizations, to raise a resolute voice for the cessation of bloodshed, the protection of the right of a free and independent life of the people of Artsakh, and the preservation of ancient cultural heritage and its testaments.