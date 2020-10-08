Seven Azerbaijani drones downed in Armenia’s Vardenis

Seven Azerbaijani drones were downed in Armenia’s Vardenis region between 7:30 and 21:20 today, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.
