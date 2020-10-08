PoliticsTop

Seven Azerbaijani drones downed in Armenia’s Vardenis

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 8, 2020, 23:21
Less than a minute

Seven Azerbaijani drones were downed in Armenia’s Vardenis region between 7:30 and 21:20 today, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Ժամը 19:30-ից 21:20-ն ընկած ժամանակահատվածում Վարդենիսի տարածաշրջանում խոցվել է հակառակորդի 7 ԱԹՍ:Between 19:30 and 21:20, 7 enemy UAVs were destroyed in Vardenis region, Republic of Armenia.

Gepostet von Shushan Stepanyan am Donnerstag, 8. Oktober 2020

Show More
Back to top button
Close