Rep. Pallone: Attack on Armenian church deserves international condemnation

The intentional targeting of civilian targets by Azeri forces, including the historic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, is abhorrent and deserves international condemnation, Rep. Frank Pallone said in a Twitter post.

“I am saddened by this news after having the pleasure of visiting this treasure last year,” the lawmaker said. He aloo attaches a photo in front of the cathedral.

The historic Armenian church was seriously damaged in airstrikes from the Azerbaijani side.

Three journalists were wounded in a repeated attack on the church. One of them is in serious condition and is undergoing a surgery.