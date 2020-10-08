PoliticsTop

Rep. Pallone: Attack on Armenian church deserves international condemnation

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 8, 2020, 19:55
The intentional targeting of civilian targets by Azeri forces, including the historic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, is abhorrent and deserves international condemnation, Rep. Frank Pallone said in a Twitter post.

“I am saddened by this news after having the pleasure of visiting this treasure last year,” the lawmaker said. He aloo attaches a photo in front of the cathedral.

The historic Armenian church was seriously damaged in airstrikes from the Azerbaijani side.

Three journalists were wounded in a repeated attack on the church. One of them is in serious condition and is undergoing a surgery.

