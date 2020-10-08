France 24 report comes to prove Azerbaijani artillery positions are deployed in the vicinity of villages

A France 24 report from a border village in Azerbaijan comes to prove that the artillery positions of the Azerbaijani army are located not far from the settlement, the BBC has spotted.

At the 50th second of the report, a salvo of an outgoing artillery shell is heard. The cameraman instinctively bends down, but the locals smile, wave their hands and shout to him: “Don’t be afraid, everything is fine!”

Judging from the sound of the volley, the artillery positions of the Azerbaijani army are located not far from this village, and local residents are aware of this, the BBC notes.

The Armenian side has been repeatedly stating and presenting proofs of the fact that Azerbaijan deploys its artillery positions in the vicinity of civilian settlements, thus using its own civilian population as a shield in case of a possible counter response.