Azerbaijani attack in southern direction repelled

The situation remained “stable, but tense” in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone during the night, the Artsakh Defense ministry reports.

At around 8:30 in the morning the adversary attempted to launch an attack in the southern section.

However, a whole battalion fled from the posts of Jebrayil with more than 20 dead and wounded and losing three units of military equipment.

At the moment, military operations have resumed in the northern and southern sections. The units of the Defense Army continue to be in control of the situation and suppress the activity of the adversary through their proficient actions.