Artsakh publishes the names of soldiers killed in action

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the names of servicemen killed repelling the Azerbaijani aggression.

Sanosyan Artyom Sargis, born in 2001

Gharibyan Vazgen Vigen, born in 2002

Sargsyan Abraham Ashot, born in 2001

Margaryan Serzhik Artak, born in 2000

Khemchyan Artak Norik, born in 1982

Reservist Sargsyan Edgar Robert, born in 1988

Alexander Samvel Hayrapetyan, born in 1991

Mitichyan Gor Samvel, born in 1991

Mkrtchyan Martun Mkrtich, born in 1982

Simonyan Myasnik Karapet, born in 1984

Petrosyan Alik Ishkhan, born in 1982

Aghajanyan Sargis Henrik, born in 1978

Hambaryan Leon Khoron, born in 1992

Mkrtchyan Sergey Harutyun, born in 1991

Sargsyan Hovhannes Vardges, born in 1990

Sahakyan Khachik Hovhannes, born in 2001

Ayvazyan Sarmen Samvel, born in 2001

Gasparyan Karen Vram, born in 2001

Alaverdyan Arman Arthur, born in 2001

Osipyan David Vladimir, born in 2002

Hakobyan Arthur Davit, born in 1983

Abrahamyan Nairi Arayik, born in 1998

Muradyan Arsen Vanik, born in 2001

Babayan David Alberti, born in 1998

Sahradyan Suren Hayk, born in 1994

Reservist Karapetyan Edo Armen, born in 1964

Reservist Sirekanyan Gagik Vahan, born in 1959

Reservist Grigoryan Gagik Fridon, born in 1961

Reservist Sargsyan Hamlet Rusvelt, born in 1973

Reservist Mnoyan Mushegh Lavrent, born in 1966