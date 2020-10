High-precision artillery strikes in the southern direction have inflicted huge losses in manpower to the enemy, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

The Armenian units have also destroyed four Azerbaijani D-30 howitzers with personnel and ammunition, not allowing the adversary to occupy firing positions, she said in a Facebook post.

Earlier today the Artaskh Forces destroyed to Azerbaijani drones in the southern direction.