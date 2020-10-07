Turkey proceeding with second Armenian genocide – MEP Loucas Fourlas

Erdogan spits in the face of the EU and opens Varosha, MEP Loucas Fourlas (Cyprus) stated at the European Parliament today.

“They’re proceeding with a second Armenian genocide without any consequences with Aliyev as an ally in Artsakh,” he stated.

Ο Ερντογάν φτύνει στα μούτρα την Ε. Ε και ανοίγει το Βαρωσι ατιμώρητος. Προχώρα σε δεύτερη γενοκτονία των Αρμενίων με σύμμαχο τον Αλιεφ στο Ναγκορνο Καραμπάχ χωρις καμία επίπτωση. Οι ευθύνες κάποιων, τόνισα σήμερα στο @Europarl_EN παρουσία του κ. @JosepBorrellF είναι ασηκωτες. pic.twitter.com/ZLXJxAvqxE — Loucas Fourlas, MEP (@loucas_fourlas) October 7, 2020

Varosha is an abandoned southern quarter of the Cypriot city of Famagusta. Before 1974, it was the modern tourist area of the city. Its inhabitants fled during the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, when the city of Famagusta came under Turkish control, and it has remained abandoned ever since. The quarter is generally described as a ghost town. Entry has so far been forbidden to the public.