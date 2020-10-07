Rouhani warns against redeployment of terrorists to areas near Iran borders

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against the deployment of Syria-based foreign terrorists to the areas near Iran’s border for involvement in an ongoing conflict in Nagorno Karabakh, Tasnim News Agency reports.

Speaking at a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani said Iran has already fought terrorists in its neighboring countries to keep them away from its borders.

“Over the years, we have fought terrorists and forced them away from our borders, people like martyr Soleimani were on the ground and fought them, to kill terrorists right there and then keep them from getting close to our frontiers,” he said.

“We fought terrorists in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq with the help of their people. It is unacceptable if certain people want to take terrorists from Syria and other places to areas near the Iranian borders under different pretexts, and we have straightforwardly informed officials in both Azerbaijan and Armenia of our position in that regard,” the president stated, according to the government’s official website.

Rouhani also said every effort should be made to prevent the conflict from growing into a regional war, and warned third parties against fueling the flames of fighting.

The president further added that Iran’s border security must be preserved amid tensions. He expressed regret over the ongoing war, calling for an end to the fighting.