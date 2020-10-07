Rival forced to flee in panic, leaving 60 dead, large Azerbaijani fuel storage hit – Armenia MoD

During the night the Azerbaijani forces attempted to advance and consolidate positions in the South-Eastern section (east of Jebrayil) of the conflict zone, but were halted by accurate artillery fire by Armenian Forces, Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan informs.

At 6:30 in the morning, following another artillery and missile strike, the three Azerbaijani fled in panic, leaving 60 dead, 22 units of destroyed and several dozen units of equipment in good condition behind. Video evidence will be presented soon.

A large Azerbaijani fuel and ammunition storage facility was also hit by accurate Armenian fire.

The resulting situation provides Armenian forces with the tactical advantage to develop its dominance on the battlefield.