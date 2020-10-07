Reports on use of foreign fighters by Turkey in the Karabakh conflict a source of deep concern – Italian MP

The news about the alleged use of foreign fighters by Turkey in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a source of deep concern. All the more so if this practice, if confirmed, is used against another Member State of the Council of Europe, said Alvise Maniero, Head of the Italian Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

“Some Member States reported that they had reliable information about the transfer of hundreds of Syrian and Turkmen militiamen from Northern Syria to support Azerbaijan’s war operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Among these militiamen there are also reportedly members of terrorist formations, such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and other armed groups active in northern Syria, such as Firqat al-Sultan Murad and Firqat al-Hamza. Fighters of the latter groups have allegedly been used by Turkey in the Libyan conflict, too. We cannot allow this pattern to be repeated in Nagorno-Karabakh,” stated Maniero.

Terroristi dalla Siria usati come mercenari in Nagorno Karabakh dalla Turchia: notizie che se confermate sarebbero gravissime NAGORNO-KARABAKH, MANIERO (M5S): FORTE PREOCCUPAZIONE PER FOREIGN FIGHTERS CON COLLEGAMENTI JIHADISTIRoma, 7 ottobre – “Le notizie sul presunto utilizzo di foreign fighters da parte della Turchia nel conflitto del Nagorno-Karabakh sono fonte di profonda preoccupazione. Tanto più se questa pratica, ove confermata, viene utilizzata contro un altro Stato membro del Consiglio d’Europa”, afferma Alvise Maniero, Presidente della Delegazione italiana presso l’Assemblea parlamentare del Consiglio d’Europa.“Alcuni Stati membri hanno riferito di possedere informazioni certe circa il trasferimento di centinaia di miliziani siriani e turcomanni dal Nord della Siria al fine di supportare le operazioni belliche dell’Azerbaijan nel conflitto del Nagorno-Karabakh. Tra questi miliziani ci sarebbero anche appartenenti a formazioni terroristiche, quali Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, e ad altri gruppi armati, attivi nella Siria settentrionale, quali Firqat al-Sultan Murad e Firqat al-Hamza. Combattenti di queste ultime sigle risultano già utilizzati dalla Turchia anche nel conflitto libico. Non possiamo permettere che questo schema si ripeta nel Nagorno-Karabakh”, afferma Maniero.“L’utilizzo di mercenari, se fosse confermato, segnerebbe un inaccettabile innalzamento del livello dello scontro in un teatro che già vede drammatiche conseguenze sulla popolazione civile, le cui implicazioni potrebbero essere devastanti, non solo sul piano regionale. Inoltre, il trasferimento di foreign fighters islamisti porrebbe ulteriori problemi di sicurezza per la stabilità della regione caucasica, già interessata in passato da fenomeni terroristici di matrice islamista. Pertanto – conclude Maniero – oltre ad invitare la comunità internazionale a verificare l’attendibilità di queste notizie, è necessario che il Consiglio d’Europa, l’OSCE e le Nazioni Unite si facciano carico nei rispettivi ruoli di avviare un nuovo percorso di pacificazione di un conflitto che va avanti da ormai troppi decenni. Auspico che una soluzione pacifica venga trovata nell'ambito OSCE dei co-presidenti del gruppo di Minsk”.(English translation)Nagorno-Karabakh, Maniero (M5S, Five-Star Movement): Deep concern about foreign fighters and jihadist linksRome, 7 October. – "The news about the alleged use of foreign fighters by Turkey in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a source of deep concern. All the more so if this practice, if confirmed, is used against another Member State of the Council of Europe", said Alvise Maniero, Head of the Italian Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. “Some Member States reported that they had reliable information about the transfer of hundreds of Syrian and Turkmen militiamen from Northern Syria to support Azerbaijan's war operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Among these militiamen there are also reportedly members of terrorist formations, such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and other armed groups active in northern Syria, such as Firqat al-Sultan Murad and Firqat al-Hamza. Fighters of the latter groups have allegedly been used by Turkey in the Libyan conflict, too. We cannot allow this pattern to be repeated in Nagorno-Karabakh”, stated Maniero.“The use of mercenaries, if confirmed, would mark an unacceptable escalation of the conflict in a theatre already characterised by a tragic situation for the civilian population: the implications could be devastating, not only at regional level. Furthermore, the relocation of Islamist foreign fighters would pose further security problems to the stability of the Caucasus region, already affected in the past by Islamist terror attacks. Therefore – so concluded Maniero – not only should we call upon the international community to check the reliability of these reports, but it is necessary that the Council of Europe, the OSCE and the United Nations, within the framework of their respective roles, undertake to initiate a new path of pacification for a conflict that has been going on for too many decades. I also wish for a peaceful solution to be found within the OSCE minsk co-chairs.” Gepostet von Alvise Maniero am Mittwoch, 7. Oktober 2020

“The use of mercenaries, if confirmed, would mark an unacceptable escalation of the conflict in a theatre already characterized by a tragic situation for the civilian population: the implications could be devastating, not only at regional level. Furthermore, the relocation of Islamist foreign fighters would pose further security problems to the stability of the Caucasus region, already affected in the past by Islamist terror attacks.

Therefore, concluded Maniero, not only should we call upon the international community to check the reliability of these reports, but it is necessary that the Council of Europe, the OSCE and the United Nations, within the framework of their respective roles, undertake to initiate a new path of pacification for a conflict that has been going on for too many decades. I also wish for a peaceful solution to be found within the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.”