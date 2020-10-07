Protesters outside LA Times building call for fair coverage on Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh

Hundreds of pro-Armenian protesters gathered outside the Los Angeles Times building in El Segundo Tuesday evening, prompting police to close nearby streets, CBS Los Angeles reports.

In a tweet, the El Segundo Police Department announced that all eastbound lanes of Imperial Highway, between Douglas Street and Aviation Boulevard, were closed.

This is the latest in a series of protests staged in support of Armenia as tensions escalate between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Demonstrators said they were holding a peaceful protest calling for “fair coverage on Azerbaijan’s aggression toward Artsakh and Armenia.”

Earlier this week pro-Armenian protesters staged a protest outside the CNN building in Los Angeles.