National Assembly of Quebec unanimously condemns violence against the Armenian civilian population

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 7, 2020, 20:38
The National Assembly of Quebec unanimously condemns violence against the Armenian civilian population, and expresses its solidarity with Armenia, the Embassy of Armenia to Canada reports.

Քվեբեկի Ազգային ժողովի հայտարարությունը

‼️📢The National Assembly of Quebec unanimously condemns violence against the Armenian civilian population, and expresses its solidarity with Armenia.‼️📢Քվեբեկի Ազգային ժողովը միաձայն դատապարտում է խաղաղ հայ բնակչության նկատմամբ իրականացվող բռնությունը և իր համերաշխությունն է հայտնում Հայաստանին:

Gepostet von Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to Canada am Mittwoch, 7. Oktober 2020
