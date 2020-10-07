MEP Charlie Weimers calls to sanction Aliyev the aggressor and expel Turkey from OSCE Minsk Group

This is a war of aggression by Azerbaijani dictator Ilham Aliyev supported by Turkish President Erdogan’s jihadist allies from Syria, to enforce the injustice of Joseph Stalin’s separation of Nagorno Karabakh from Armenia, MEP Charlie Weimers said at the European Parliament

He called to sanction Aliyev the aggressor and expel Turkey from the OSCE Minsk Group.

“Have the courtesy not to portray the suffering people of #Artsakh as equally belligerent as President Aliyev,” he added.

“In the worlds of Andrey Sakharov, for Azerbaijan the issue of Armenia is a matter of ambition, for the Armenians of Karabkh it is a matter of life and death,” the MEP stated.