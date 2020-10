Talks on Nagorno Karabakh to be held in Geneva and Moscow, French FM says

France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that talks would be held in Geneva on Thursday and Moscow on Monday to try to convince warring sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to agree to negotiate a ceasefire, Reuters reports.

Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament’s foreign affairs committee that France, Russia and the United States would hold those talks to start a dialogue that needed to take place without preconditions.